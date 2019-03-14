Marvel Uploads a New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Following the big reveal in December last year, Marvel Studios just uploaded a fresh trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Needless to say, if you haven't watched the last Avengers films, you should probably hold off on watching this one, as gives a glimpse into the fallout from Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to cageymaru for the tip.

Check out the trailer here.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. In theaters April 26.
 
kohl said:
Why oh why did they shoe-horn Capt.Marvel in at the last minute. Really makes no sense.
it does marvel is all about this at the end scenes thats the beauty of the MCU that can not be matched each movie stands on its own its the little bits we get after the credits that start the main thread that pull things together
 
kohl said:
Why oh why did they shoe-horn Capt.Marvel in at the last minute. Really makes no sense.
It is what Marvel does.

My biggest issue is how close the release is to Avengers. I am limited to how many times I can get to the theater now days and Capt Marvel will not be out in home before End Game drops.

I will probably have to miss it.
 
maxius said:
it does marvel is all about this at the end scenes thats the beauty of the MCU that can not be matched each movie stands on its own its the little bits we get after the credits that start the main thread that pull things together
That is sort of my point. The last 10 years, starting pretty much with Iron Man, the MCU has been building towards Infinity War. The build up involved introduction of many well known super heroes such as Thor, Capt. America, etc. Most of these super heroes had multiple movies to establish their character. This being the case, it was very out of character to introduce a new super hero literally months before concluding Infinity War. The rumor I heard was that the Russo brothers wanted to wait until after Infinity War to introduce her, but who knows.

Captain Marvel was never a very interesting (or financially successful) character in the comics and has been retcon'd multiple times. We will see I guess. $$ talks and I suppose if Capt. Marvel (movie) makes a pile of money she will be part of the MCU going forward.
 
Well... I saw a few scenes that were slipped in that could potentially kill a few theories out there.

One theory was Ant-Man got caught up in the quantum realm and tossed back in time - Potentially debunked when he is seen looking at all the missing people posters

Another theory was Clint took up the mantle of Rhonin after his entire family got dusted - However a scene shows him with what looks like one of his children teaching them how to fire it.

I'm honestly not sure what I'm more interested in, the movie, or the upcoming fan freakouts/revelations/theories. -- Yes some Fan Theories can get very interesting and would never make it into movies as they are just too risky of a move.
 
Saw the first trailer, good enough for me to want to watch the movie, don't feel like anything was really spoiled, and I'm happy with that.
 
Pyro411 said:
Another theory was Clint took up the mantle of Rhonin after his entire family got dusted - However a scene shows him with what looks like one of his children teaching them how to fire it.
Clearly a flashback, his family is dead.

Most likely we will see Ironman and Cpt America die/sacrifice themselves to bring back the majority of the heroes. If we factor in both actors saying they dont want to keep playing the same characters forever and want out of their Marvel stints. Which also then makes it easier to have more diversity in the team, with Cpt Marvel and Blank Panther as obvious choices to be strong leads of Avengers. Even Warmachine if he makes it through this alive.
 
So ? then they are done making fun and everything else on Nordic gods, when will they cast their favor on the other religions gods.

And is it just me or Thor's hammer getting bigger.
 
Pyro411 said:
Well... I saw a few scenes that were slipped in that could potentially kill a few theories out there.

One theory was Ant-Man got caught up in the quantum realm and tossed back in time - Potentially debunked when he is seen looking at all the missing people posters

Another theory was Clint took up the mantle of Rhonin after his entire family got dusted - However a scene shows him with what looks like one of his children teaching them how to fire it.

I'm honestly not sure what I'm more interested in, the movie, or the upcoming fan freakouts/revelations/theories. -- Yes some Fan Theories can get very interesting and would never make it into movies as they are just too risky of a move.
Well Clint was Hawkeye during his flashback scene. Remember, Feige said just because something didn't happen on screen doesn't mean it didn't happen
 
Hmmm... I think I'm more excited for Dark Phoenix now after watching this trailer. Of course Dark Phoenix will need to be 5 hours long... but that's a whole other issue.
 
Dekar12 said:
Clearly a flashback, his family is dead.

Most likely we will see Ironman and Cpt America die/sacrifice themselves to bring back the majority of the heroes. If we factor in both actors saying they dont want to keep playing the same characters forever and want out of their Marvel stints. Which also then makes it easier to have more diversity in the team, with Cpt Marvel and Blank Panther as obvious choices to be strong leads of Avengers. Even Warmachine if he makes it through this alive.
Capt. America hasn't been Capt America for a few films now. He's captain generic super solider. So he's gone for sure. They'll retire Tony so they can bring him back in case this next phase of Avengers is a disaster.
 
kohl said:
Why oh why did they shoe-horn Capt.Marvel in at the last minute. Really makes no sense.
They didn't shoehorn her in, the stinger of Avengers forecasted it, which means they had to write these narratives years ago.
 
Many seem to fail to realize that these movies are aimed at the masses, not comic book fans. I had never heard of half the heroes in the marvel comics since I never read comics and I am massively entertained by the movies they release. I saw captain marvel and loved it and so did my fiancé along with every single avengers movie we seen.

Essentially, it’s all about the money but to make the money you have to entertain people beyond marvel fans.
 
I can't stand these movies, but they're brilliant. They're basically just long commercials for the next Marvel movie. You have to watch all of them to make any sense of anything and they cram every character they own into them.
 
XvMMvX said:
It is what Marvel does.

My biggest issue is how close the release is to Avengers. I am limited to how many times I can get to the theater now days and Capt Marvel will not be out in home before End Game drops.

I will probably have to miss it.
Why are you limited to how many times you can go? Transportation? Cost of tickets? Lack of time?
 
if Endgame is just going to reverse all the deaths through time travel or something similar that's kinda cheap in my opinion...will totally lessen Infinity War as a movie and weaken the entire Marvel universe...Thanos was built up as the biggest, baddest villain over 10-12 movies so this requires some major Avenger heroes deaths to make it worth it...otherwise he's no better then any other lesser villain...plus how will audiences ever trust Marvel again if a major character dies in a future movie...they'll just assume that the death is a fakeout...2-3 major characters need to die and stay dead (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor etc) plus 2-3 minor ones (Hawkeye, Ant Man, Falcon etc)
 
I'm still excited to see it and wonder how things will be handled. Honestly I'd be a bit disappointed if they had to kill off Tony or Cap as those actors really do such a great job to embody the characters (Hell, RDJ's personality influenced the overall portrayal of Iron Man on the screen entirely and nearly carried the whole thing); its one thing if they do a comics-level "kill em off to bring em back in a year or two" kinda thing, but I'd hate to see them go away entirely. Then again, if the actors really are tired of the roles then it would be better if they didn't continue to play them as we've seen that an actor who appreciates the character/media can make things so much better (ie Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. That isn't just a contract for him, he seriously loves the character and it shows in the work). However, its relatively rare that genre-movie heroes end up disliking the characters they embody that are so beloved by the fans with such a following.

I havent' followed the comics closely (though I'ev read a couple of articles online about various comic plot lines etc) but generally like the Marvel movies for what they are. I think people getting down on them are not really being fair considering it has been HARD to create a Marvel level cinematic universe the holds up well with individual superhero movies being enjoyable. Consider how even the current DC Justice League characters/movies are seen as being overall "lesser" in quality, enjoyment both as individual movies and as a cohesive universe, than Marvel's. Each Marvel movie is different in tone and stands alone, so its pretty unique to see success over and over again (look back at pre MCU superhero movie history to see lots of flops and the high points being rather limited) so much like the people looking at someone expertly woodworking or ice skating and saying "Hey that looks easy, I can do that", they may miss the point that it only looks easy because it is done so well!

I saw Captain Marvel last night and overall I found it enjoyable. For those worrying, there is no "Politically correct" crap in any way or not even any "GRRL POWAH" stuff, unless the mere idea of female soldiers/fighter pilots is offensive to you. The movie stood on its own, introduced some new characters, looked at some older ones in something of a flashback (fun fact- you get to see how Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury loses his eye!) and interweaves some MCU major plot points while also introducing two new major civilizations/races in the universe (ie Kree and Skrull). The only thing they didn't go into in depth was why some Kree are visually blue of skin and others look human-ish (but happen to have blue blood); i assume this is covered in the comics. There's also a callback to a previous character from a previous movie and I have to wonder why his equipment/uniform is different from other Kree; another minor point but doesn't really detract from anything. Overall it had some of the trademark Marvel humor but done in a different way from other properties, 90's era thematic beats/nostalgia and overall was a nice entry, that provided more backstory for the entire continuity and set things up for the next Avengers more than anything.
 
It is very rare for any major character to stay dead in the Marvel universe. Heck even minor characters don't stay dead. They are always resurrected or brought back. I expect the same to happen in Endgame... that is of course unless the actor does not want to come back.
 
it must be just me, but i am not that critical of movies. its entertainment and relaxing...i enjoy the series and looking forward to this one too. i dont get stressed out about most of the stuff i read above. maybe because i wasnt into comics growing up...knew about them, just never got into them.
 
the best thing about this trailer (and the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones) is that they're really not showing anything major...we're so used to trailers that spoil a lot of the movie so I'm happy to see a new trend of trailers that don't give anything away...let audiences be surprised...trailers should tease a movie and not spoil it
 
this movie is going to make a ridiculous amount of money.

Can't wait.
 
polonyc2 said:
the best thing about this trailer (and the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones) is that they're really not showing anything major...we're so used to trailers that spoil a lot of the movie so I'm happy to see a new trend of trailers that don't give anything away...let audiences be surprised...trailers should tease a movie and not spoil it
I saw GoT's scripts for the last season so I already know how it's going to end. There are going to be some seriously mad people out there after the last episode.
 
polonyc2 said:
if Endgame is just going to reverse all the deaths through time travel or something similar that's kinda cheap in my opinion...will totally lessen Infinity War as a movie and weaken the entire Marvel universe...Thanos was built up as the biggest, baddest villain over 10-12 movies so this requires some major Avenger heroes deaths to make it worth it...otherwise he's no better then any other lesser villain...plus how will audiences ever trust Marvel again if a major character dies in a future movie...they'll just assume that the death is a fakeout...2-3 major characters need to die and stay dead (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor etc) plus 2-3 minor ones (Hawkeye, Ant Man, Falcon etc)
I imagine most, if not all, the "dusted" characters will return (especially as both Chadwick Boseman and Sebastian Stan still have multiple movies left on their contracts) I think the big question is if the people killed before the dusting (Loki, Gamora, Hemidal, etc) will all return. I never really believed that all the dusted characters were actually dead. They're likely all trapped within the soul stone.
 
Oldmodder said:
So ? then they are done making fun and everything else on Nordic gods, when will they cast their favor on the other religions gods.

And is it just me or Thor's hammer getting bigger.
didn't watch the last one did you? lol otherwise you'd know about the hammer.

notarat said:
I saw GoT's scripts for the last season so I already know how it's going to end. There are going to be some seriously mad people out there after the last episode.
there's going to be people mad no matter what happens given certain people died in the books that didn't die in the show and certain people died in the show that didn't die in the books. that's the beauty of TV shows, movies, books, comics, etc. things don't always go the way they expect them to go.
 
TangledThornz said:
So is Thanos in this movie or did he erase himself from existence too?
That would have been the biggest, awesomest, most hilarious twist. Sure, fans would be apoplectic, but it would be hilarious to see the Avengers look at each other, shrug their shoulders, and say, "uh, I guess we're done here?"
 
The Thor movie I really want

?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmemeguy.com%2Fphotos%2Fimages%2Famerican-thor-versus-the-danish-depiction-87574.jpg


Go home marvel pretty boy and give me back my cursing drinking and eating Thor
 
If Captain Mary Sue single-handedly saves the day in Endgame, the MCU is dead to me :/
 
The first was fine, the second was already one too many, this is the 4th or fifth? I don't even know.

That is my problem with comic book movies. They do something that is decent, then they peel off a dozen skins from the same thing which is always worse or sometimes completely unwatchable.

Like Deadpool. The first one was pretty great, the second tried to use the same jokes again. I mean why did they think that the same jokes would work a second time? Besides it added a ton of cringe. Probably the worst sequel of all comic book movies.

The Avengers just become slightly worse with each episode.

The MCU is a clear case of quantity over quality to me.
 
XvMMvX said:
It is what Marvel does.

My biggest issue is how close the release is to Avengers. I am limited to how many times I can get to the theater now days and Capt Marvel will not be out in home before End Game drops.

I will probably have to miss it.
I've seen Captain Marvel. You aren't going to miss anything by not seeing it before Endgame.
 
Derangel said:
I think the big question is if the people killed before the dusting (Loki, Gamora, Hemidal, etc) will all return...
if they bring Loki and Gamora back then it'll really be beyond dumb...Thanos killed them pre-snap so it'll truly be a shark jumping moment for me...what's the point of Infinity War if the entire movie will be invalidated with Endgame...people keep talking about the comics and how people come back from the dead all the time...this is not the comics...I want some real consequences and tragedy
 
