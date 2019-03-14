Marvel Uploads a New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

I'm still excited to see it and wonder how things will be handled. Honestly I'd be a bit disappointed if they had to kill off Tony or Cap as those actors really do such a great job to embody the characters (Hell, RDJ's personality influenced the overall portrayal of Iron Man on the screen entirely and nearly carried the whole thing); its one thing if they do a comics-level "kill em off to bring em back in a year or two" kinda thing, but I'd hate to see them go away entirely. Then again, if the actors really are tired of the roles then it would be better if they didn't continue to play them as we've seen that an actor who appreciates the character/media can make things so much better (ie Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. That isn't just a contract for him, he seriously loves the character and it shows in the work). However, its relatively rare that genre-movie heroes end up disliking the characters they embody that are so beloved by the fans with such a following.



I havent' followed the comics closely (though I'ev read a couple of articles online about various comic plot lines etc) but generally like the Marvel movies for what they are. I think people getting down on them are not really being fair considering it has been HARD to create a Marvel level cinematic universe the holds up well with individual superhero movies being enjoyable. Consider how even the current DC Justice League characters/movies are seen as being overall "lesser" in quality, enjoyment both as individual movies and as a cohesive universe, than Marvel's. Each Marvel movie is different in tone and stands alone, so its pretty unique to see success over and over again (look back at pre MCU superhero movie history to see lots of flops and the high points being rather limited) so much like the people looking at someone expertly woodworking or ice skating and saying "Hey that looks easy, I can do that", they may miss the point that it only looks easy because it is done so well!



I saw Captain Marvel last night and overall I found it enjoyable. For those worrying, there is no "Politically correct" crap in any way or not even any "GRRL POWAH" stuff, unless the mere idea of female soldiers/fighter pilots is offensive to you. The movie stood on its own, introduced some new characters, looked at some older ones in something of a flashback (fun fact- you get to see how Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury loses his eye!) and interweaves some MCU major plot points while also introducing two new major civilizations/races in the universe (ie Kree and Skrull). The only thing they didn't go into in depth was why some Kree are visually blue of skin and others look human-ish (but happen to have blue blood); i assume this is covered in the comics. There's also a callback to a previous character from a previous movie and I have to wonder why his equipment/uniform is different from other Kree; another minor point but doesn't really detract from anything. Overall it had some of the trademark Marvel humor but done in a different way from other properties, 90's era thematic beats/nostalgia and overall was a nice entry, that provided more backstory for the entire continuity and set things up for the next Avengers more than anything.