  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

Mario Kart World (Switch 2)

Geforcepat

Geforcepat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
1,274
Last edited:
I just want actual random items instead of weighted based on race position.

Oh nevermind, it isn't coming to switch. IDGAF then what the item boxes have hahaha. Sucks that switch didnt get its own mario kart.
 
Could not care less about multiplayer. MK8 was full of sweats that made it absolutely no fun.
 
Armenius said:
Could not care less about multiplayer. MK8 was full of sweats that made it absolutely no fun.
Click to expand...
Same, I only played it locally multiplayer. Got a better experience just with higher difficulty cpu racers. People ditching soon as they arent in first in the first 15 seconds wasnt fun.
 
I like playing online multiplayer, but dislike that they got rid of mechanics that allow you to outplay people. I'm not sure I want to go back to the full-on back-and-forth snaking from MK64 and MKDS, but give me some kind of skill mechanic. Manual sliding turbos = one way, but I'm open to other methods. Something that makes the game less of a Mario Party'esque dice roll. MK8 boiled down to taking intelligent routes, sliding when possible, and praying. That didn't cut the mustard IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top