Mario Kart World (Switch 2)

Mario Kart World Nintendo. Switch 2 Launch title.
Mario Kart World will exclusively be available for the new Nintendo Switch 2. Both the game and the device will arrive on June 5, but Nintendo will announce more information about Mario Kart World during another Nintendo Direct on April 17.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pE23YTYEZM
Features 24-player races, off-roading and morehttps://www.engadget.com/gaming/nin...es-off-roading-and-sick-grinds-134117381.html
