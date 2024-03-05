Many full copper radiators aren't full copper- Igor's Lab

The thing is, there is no such thing as a "general" corrosion inhibitor.



The chemicals in antifreeze are specifically formulated for the conditions you may find in a car, which are not the same materials, temperatures or tolerancea you are going to find in a PC loop.



Cars tend to have pretty grossly large tolerancea compared to the micro fins of a coolant block, also operate at higher temperatures in the engine block, (leading to more efficient heat transfer to the coolant) and have much larger radiators, meaning they can get away with a lot you can't (or don't want to) in a PC coolant loop.



I went down the rabbit hole of mixing my own a few years back and started reading up on the chemistry of corrosion inhibitors, and it is nowhere near as straight forward as some in this thread are suggesting.



I have seen loop components that have been eaten up by corrosion. Not in my own loop though.



And add to all that, antifreeze is also less efficient at moving heat than most PC coolants. The most efficient working fluid will always be pure distilled water, but it has surface tension and we don't like that, as it retains air bubbles and reduces contact with block and radiator surfaces, so we add a surfactant.



Then we want some sort of growth inhibitor. And we also want a corrosion inhibitor, but a corrosion inhibitor is not just one corrosion inhibitor, it is multiple, each formulated to prevent corrosion of a particular metal.



And then you have to mix all of these chemicals, so you have to make sure they don't react with each other.



Oh, and each thing you add to the distilled water reduces it's heat carrying capacity and makes the loop less efficient.



It quickly got out of hand, and I got back to buying specialized PC coolants.



I wouldn't use automotive antifreeze blends. They are not formulated specifically for the metals your loop may or may not have, and may be missing some,. They will also have extra chemicals in there to protect metals your loop doesn't have that are in a car, etc. etc.



That's not to say it can't work under the right conditions, but it will be less efficient at transferring heat, may corrode when the fluid degrades, etc. etc.



It's just not worth the risk.