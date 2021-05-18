manually spinning down/disabling internal HDDs- is revoSleep still good?

N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
672
So, despite my recent gloating about not having any spinning rust in the laptop that's now my main PC, I've come to the conclusion that I actually do need more internal storage and since I can't afford to buy more 1TB+ SSDs for awhile, I'm fixing to replace my tertiary drive (480GB Crucial M500 SSD) with a 2TB Seagate HDD I already have around.

Ok so that's the setup, now I'm going to need a way to manually spin down the HDD when I don't actively need it and keep it spun down absolutely 100% no matter what Windows opinion on the issue may be, which is the difficult part. Awhile ago I used revoSleep for this purpose (actually in a desktop I think; the harmonics from multiple matched 7200rpm HDDs running slightly out of phase were... uh driving me bonkers)- is that still the standard for forcing HDDs to spin only when the user tells them to?

Things that are not solutions:
- using the hard drive externally (I have a bunch of external SSD & HDD as well but this is my main workstation now and I need more internal storage)
- buying larger SSDs (I'm going to do that eventually but that costs money I don't have for the forseeable future)
- letting Windows handle drive sleep (it'll just spin it back up constantly if an application so much as glances in Explorer's direction and god help me if I open Task Manager or run HWINFO)
 
