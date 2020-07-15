MAME box upgrade

BrainEater
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2004
- Messages
- 965
I made a full cabinet MAME arcade rig 8-9 years ago. There's a pic or two here somewhere. I will post more.
In that time I've gone through 3x 21" CRT's and 4x 21" LCD's. Every LCD monitor I bought was basically DOA from 'capacitor plague'. I just opened up the last monitor that died, yep, popped capacitors.
I'm sick of fixing and replacing these monitors.
--------
Let me introduce you to Eizo.
My MAME box is getting one of these : 21.3" 4:3 aspect LCD monitor with *new* capacitors.......and a warrantee !!
https://www.eizo.com/products/flexscan/s2133/
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1044684-REG/eizo_s2133_bk_21_3_thin_bezel_clear.html
-------
Now 1000$ might *seem* like a lot, but I've spent double that on old shitty monitors.
I can't wait.
I just wanna play missile command.
In that time I've gone through 3x 21" CRT's and 4x 21" LCD's. Every LCD monitor I bought was basically DOA from 'capacitor plague'. I just opened up the last monitor that died, yep, popped capacitors.
I'm sick of fixing and replacing these monitors.
--------
Let me introduce you to Eizo.
My MAME box is getting one of these : 21.3" 4:3 aspect LCD monitor with *new* capacitors.......and a warrantee !!
https://www.eizo.com/products/flexscan/s2133/
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1044684-REG/eizo_s2133_bk_21_3_thin_bezel_clear.html
-------
Now 1000$ might *seem* like a lot, but I've spent double that on old shitty monitors.
I can't wait.
I just wanna play missile command.