MAME box upgrade

I made a full cabinet MAME arcade rig 8-9 years ago. There's a pic or two here somewhere. I will post more.In that time I've gone through 3x 21" CRT's and 4x 21" LCD's. Every LCD monitor I bought was basically DOA from 'capacitor plague'. I just opened up the last monitor that died, yep, popped capacitors.I'm sick of fixing and replacing these monitors.--------Let me introduce you to Eizo.My MAME box is getting one of these : 21.3" 4:3 aspect LCD monitor with *new* capacitors.......and a warrantee !!-------Now 1000$ might *seem* like a lot, but I've spent double that on old shitty monitors.I can't wait.I just wanna play missile command.