Makera Carvera

K

k1pp3r

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 16, 2004
Messages
8,154
This doesn't really fit anywhere else, and since they say "As easy to use as a 3d Printer" I am putting it here :)

Has anyone heard of the Makera Carva, its billed as a desktop milling machine (optional 4th axis) that looks pretty spiffy.

Its hitting Kickstarter tomorrow and while I am very weary about kickstarter I am kind of intrigued about this one.


https://www.makera.com/

 
