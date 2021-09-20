Makera Carvera

This doesn't really fit anywhere else, and since they say "As easy to use as a 3d Printer" I am putting it here
Has anyone heard of the Makera Carva, its billed as a desktop milling machine (optional 4th axis) that looks pretty spiffy.
Its hitting Kickstarter tomorrow and while I am very weary about kickstarter I am kind of intrigued about this one.
https://www.makera.com/
