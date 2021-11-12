Major graphics issue in Castlevania

I'm having some issue I've been unable to find a good solution for; the level geometry of the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow being extremely distorted.

My graphics card is AMD Radeon(TM) RX 560 Series and I have Adrenalin 18.9.2. My CPU is AMD FX(tm)-6300 Six-Core Processor.



I don't really know what I'm doing with the graphics card and have had partial success adjusting the settings but as I don't really understand what I'm doing with it it's mostly random when something works.

Any ideas on what to do? Is there more info I should supply to help figure out the issue?



My apologies if this isn't in the right thread.