macOS in your browser

Quiz
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2010
- Messages
- 692
https://infinitemac.org/
Pretty cool website.
You can upload files from your local computer to the virtual session and download files from the virtual session to your local computer. You can also setup a network using multiple virtual sessions.
