macOS in your browser

I would advice not to upload anything to them, just incase (not expected most will upload anything important) but you never know
 
This is immensely nostalgic ... and now I feel old. The only downside to this website is it seems they all load as slowly as they did back in the day.
 
There is also the "CD-ROMs" tab towards the bottom of the screen where you can select pre-available software to install on your virtual session. Quake is available and I installed it on the 1999 version (Mac OS 9.0).
 
Somehow managed to format the system disk, crashed, and sad mac'd in about 30 seconds

A++ experience

edit: don't know what the hell I did but I can't replicate it
 
