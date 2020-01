Catalina has been out for a little while now. It would be interesting to hear people's user experiences if they've upgraded.



I haven't yet, because I know it's going to break a lot of things just be being 64-bit only. However, Catalina is also one of the biggest jumps in terms of increased feature sets. So, I'm sure some have made the trade-offs and upgraded. Sidecar as an example seems particularly useful. It also has a lot more security features.



Anyway, thoughts?

