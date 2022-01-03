macOS 12 Monterey worth it yet?

Basically the title.



I primarily compute on a maxed out 2019 MacBook Pro 15.4" w/ an eGPU. Just wondering if all the glitches have been smoothed out or if I should just stick with Big Sur for the foreseeable future.

I use this machine primarily for productivity, so I don't want to move over if it's not stable. But that also goes hand in hand with getting the latest security updates.