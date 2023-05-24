Mac Sleeper Computer

elvis1

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 21, 2010
Messages
80
Is someone aware of any online deals willing to sell Mac Pro Cases that would be fully dissembled so shipping all the way from the US into Arg would not be that expensive ?
Thing is I am not looking into something fancy ( willing to assemble /make a sleeper computer).

EDIT : in Arg there is nothing like what I am seeking in the local market as Apple products are not cheap at all ( maybe 2*/4* what it costs in the US).
EDIT2 : The one I found is for a whole system but they are seeking :
80,000 Argentine Peso equals

339.39 United States Dollar
Thanks
 
