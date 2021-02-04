MAC OS Big Sur Error in Virtualbox

Hello Everyone,



I have a Windows 10 PC and I use VirtualBox to host MacOS. This is done to learn the OS and to test a program.



I had MAC OS Mojave virtual machine and it worked okay. However I wanted to upgrade to MAC OS BIG SUR but upgrade failed as file system was not APFS. So I created a new machine and installed mac os big sur and after installation when it starts it stops at



"IOConsoleUsers : gIOScreenLockState 3, hs 0, bs 0, now 0, sm 0x0"



What to do ? I am running latest version of virtual box.



Regards,

GR