m.2 sata b-key adapter without passthrough cable?

You will need to find a card with the controller built in. You can't direct connect SATA to PCIe.I found one card that would cost more than buying an NVMe SSD and adapter, and another that requires an X16 slot but is only X2 ? (It's also not bootable if that is an issue)Now, if you want to get wacky, get one of the dual card adapters (M key NVMe and B Key Sata with port), then plug in an m.2 to Sata card on the lower slot, your SSD on the upper slot, and run a 6 inch cable between the ports: PCIe card Alternatively, if you have an open USB3 port, take a look at this enclosure