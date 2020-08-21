m.2 sata b-key adapter without passthrough cable?

I've been out of the game a little while and this m.2 thing has me scratching my head. I have a B+M key sata m.2 ssd, and I need an adapter card to connect it to a pcie slot. All I'm finding are cards that require a separate sata cable connection to the motherboard for this to work, but my motherboard has no open sata ports. Am I out of luck, or just missing the part that will do what I need? I guess it has to have a sata controller built on to the adapter card?