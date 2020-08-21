m.2 sata b-key adapter without passthrough cable?

F

Factorxfiles

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
213
I've been out of the game a little while and this m.2 thing has me scratching my head. I have a B+M key sata m.2 ssd, and I need an adapter card to connect it to a pcie slot. All I'm finding are cards that require a separate sata cable connection to the motherboard for this to work, but my motherboard has no open sata ports. Am I out of luck, or just missing the part that will do what I need? I guess it has to have a sata controller built on to the adapter card?
 
Grebuloner

Grebuloner

Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2009
Messages
841
You will need to find a card with the controller built in. You can't direct connect SATA to PCIe.

I found one card that would cost more than buying an NVMe SSD and adapter, and another that requires an X16 slot but is only X2? (It's also not bootable if that is an issue)

Now, if you want to get wacky, get one of the dual card adapters (M key NVMe and B Key Sata with port), then plug in an m.2 to Sata card on the lower slot, your SSD on the upper slot, and run a 6 inch cable between the ports: PCIe card, M.2 to SATA controller

Alternatively, if you have an open USB3 port, take a look at this enclosure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top