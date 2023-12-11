M.2 mounting options? Heat under GPU? Heatsinks?

Hey guys,

I'm finally upgrading my old 4790k, z87 ITX system.

I've picked up a ASRock b560 MATX Pro RS because it has 3 m.2 slots. One is PCIe Gen5x4, Another is Gen4x4 and the last one is Gen4x2.

The Gen5x4 is positioned above the GPU, the gen4x4 is positioned about slot 2~3, under the gpu.

I plan to run Windows 10 off the 1tb drive and use the 4tb for extra games and files.

How bad do GPUS cook the drives under them? About how much space is usually there for a heatsink? Which drive do you guys think I should put where?

They're both PCIe Gen3 but I'm sure lane count matters. I remember not too long ago GPUS weren't using all the bandwidth of PCIe3 and 4 dropped... now we're looking at 5? Would Gen 3 drives even need all 4 lanes of PCIe4?

Between a gaming drive and an OS drive, which one would see more heat? I'm currently running a 1tb samsung 850 msata drive that's stuck on the back of my motherboard. Pretty sure I've had it heat throttle a time or 3 in my little node 304.