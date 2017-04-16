LP/SFF Cooler mounting adaptors for AM4

So as we're waiting for mini ITX AM4 boards it's also important to be prepared for cooling the CPU in such SFF cases like Sentry, A4-SFX or S4-Mini.Before we get dedicated LP/SFF coolers for AM4, I want to have my Sentry rig working, but I won't get Wraith Stealth with Ryzen 7 1700, so I'll have to figure something out. First thing that comes to mind is to make some adaptors for existing coolers.Adapting Noctua NH-L9i for AM4 looks to be pretty straight-forward:Simple laser cut pieces with threaded stand-offs pressed in should do the job.This will be the quick solution, however obviously with Ryzen 7 it'd be better to have something more powerful, something with vapor chamber that will have more headroom for turbo and oc:For Dynatron T318 it will get more complex - I'll have to adapt AM4 mounting to LGA2011 narrow-ILM:I don't have an AM4 hardware yet - I'm waiting for the mITX boards availability with my shopping.I'll still need to get last thing: the distance between IHS surface on Ryzen to the motherboard PCB - sadly AMD doesn't have such openly accessible electromechanical reference papers for their platforms, or simply they are hard to find.I would appreciate if anyone who already has Ryzen platform could check out and share this dimension or if anyone knows about media that has this info available online.