Low temperatures an issue for NAS?

Been trying to find info on this but it's not really clear from my findings. I have a Synology that I moved out into my insulated/secured but not heated shed, and the temps on the drives show in the 55F-65F range. It's possible it could get colder but probably not by much. The drives are apparently designed to operate anywhere from 32F up to 140F or so.



Is anyone running your NAS in a cold environment? Are there longevity issues?