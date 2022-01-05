Low priced video cards

I don't believe you got get something for nothing. I also don't believe the number of web sites offering high end cards for $ 150-$400.

These sites say in stock when no one else has cards in stock. Delivery within 7 days. Sites offering Paypal, Visa and other card transactions.

Are there people really believing this and actually placing orders?

One site had over 2700 orders with no stock and none expected soon. Yet you had to prepay and wait it out. Yea right