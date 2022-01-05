Low priced video cards

C

Cally

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2005
Messages
493
I don't believe you got get something for nothing. I also don't believe the number of web sites offering high end cards for $ 150-$400.
These sites say in stock when no one else has cards in stock. Delivery within 7 days. Sites offering Paypal, Visa and other card transactions.
Are there people really believing this and actually placing orders?
One site had over 2700 orders with no stock and none expected soon. Yet you had to prepay and wait it out. Yea right
 
NattyKathy

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
1,014
Desperation entices people to act more reckless / foolish than they normally would. Scammers are making a lot of money lately.
 
C

Cally

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2005
Messages
493
Scammers are low lifes. Paypal must be tired of them showing their banner and having to do chargebacks.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,365
I am no longer surprised at peoples stupidity. Really I’m not. I won’t blame pc gamers only. I’ve seen what some scalpers and miners were dumb enough to do and believe. It’s sad actually.

Who would have thought we’d get to the point that we have to question good prices on [H] fst forums because people are being hacked to sell video cards…. Just blows my mind.
 
C

Cally

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2005
Messages
493
I am glad they don't have our phone numbers so we don't get texted to death.
 
