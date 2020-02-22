Loop disassemble and rad storage?

Hey-o,



I'm starting to disassemble my X58 i7 920 loop in the sig. need the desk space and going to use my laptop for awhile then build a new system at the end of the year.



I want to make sure I clean out the blocks and rads so that I could maybe part out the board, video cards and related blocks...going to keep the rads, CPU block (heatkiller 3.0 copper) and use those on a future build. What's the best way to clean everything out without having to pull the blocks apart and ensure they go to the next person in best condition? Same for the rads, should I just run some boiling water through everything and let air dry?



Loop has been run with distilled water and a silver coil, no additives besides the coil.



All advice appreciate!



Thanks