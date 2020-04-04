Looking to upgrade to a GPU that can deliver a consistent 100FPS @ 2560x1440 and medium quality settings

I knew when I bought a 5700 XT that it's a 60FPS and/or FreeSync GPU, so it's not surprising or disappointing that it has trouble maintaining 100FPS at 2560x1440 in some games.



Since I cannot use FreeSync due to intolerable flickering I must upgrade to something with a little more power. Would a 2070/2080 Super be a good buy and worthy upgrade at this point? Well, a 2070S anyway since 2080S prices are in stupid mode and don't look to improve any time soon.