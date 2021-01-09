Looking to upgrade homelab

Debating on what direction I want to go.



Considering 2 x HP Microserver Gen10+ units running ESXI, but it appears they are rather limited @ 64GB each.



Or, just getting my big boy pants on, and just grabbing a nice 1u unit with an Epyc 7302 or 7402 and 256GB and a

shit ton of SSD's in it.



They both offer 10GB connections, I can grab the HP's for about $550/ea right now.

The Asrock will run about 5x that with CPU and memory thrown in.



I'd recommission my Lenovo with RAID5 4TB'ers and a Dell 1U I have (strip out the 8 x 128gb SSD) and put those in the

new server(s).



What's your thoughts. Again, don't compare the $, compare the purpose and value. This is for ESX7, and a full blown training lab.

I have a Fortigate firewall, and will buy a suitable 10GB switch for the servers to sit on.