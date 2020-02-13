Looking to create a new Ryzen Mini ITX build

atarumoroboshi18
[H]Lite
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 102
Hello, I've been an Intel guy for a while and I was hoping to get your guys recommendations regarding a new Ryzen (Possibly 2600[x]/2700[x]) build in a Mini ITX case. I've got a case selected(Thermaltake Core V1 SPCC Mini ITX Cube Gaming Computer Case Chassis) and a few components on hand to add to build(1060 6GB Geforce, 2x4GB Corsair Vengeance RAM, and a spare M.2 drive). What are your recommendations for a great Mini ITX mobo and other parts? I've got about a ~$400 budget for this new build, what are some good boards?