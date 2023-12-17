Looking into cheaper VR headset for my kiddos

DejaWiz
Hello, [H]orde!
Wanting to get my boys (15 and 16 YO) a VR headset for PC gaming (maybe XB1 compatible, if that's a thing) if it's even capable, but I know jack-squat about the tech.
Not looking to break the bank, so maybe around $300 max.
Their PC specs are so-so:
Ryzen 5500
GTX 980Ti
16GB
Win10 Pro
Is a VR headset even feasible?
