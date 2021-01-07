Looking for Yamaha HS5 In Gray

I've been eyeing the Yamaha HS5 studio monitors for a PC speaker system upgrade. They're a good price, fit my size requirements, and sound fantastic. There's only one tiny problem: I can't find them available anywhere in the color I want. The usual colors are black or white, both of which are ubiquitous in every online store I've looked. But the lesser known gray color isn't anywhere in sight. I know it's a limited edition unlike the other 2, but I'm still hoping to be able to find a pair in it somewhere.



This thread is my idea of a last ditch effort to locate a pair for sale. If any of you know a store that I can find them in or maybe own a pair and would be willing to sell them, please let me know.



Thanks!