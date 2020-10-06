Looking for some build advice/suggestions

Been away from gaming/rig building since 2014ish, and have been too busy to keep up with the latest/greatest.



My son needs an upgrade/rebuild for his gaming rig. I'm looking for suggestions for a motherboard/cpu, RAM, and a solid GPU. I'm looking for the best price to performance ratio, but I don't really have a budget in mind. I'm not looking to break the bank, but I'd still like for it to be a solid upgrade from his current (i5 haswell quad core/RX580 gpu). Any/all recommendations are welcome, thank you!



Edit: This will be primarily used for 1440p (maybe 4k?) gaming, and VR (Oculus Rift S)