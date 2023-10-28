Looking for [relatively] detailed calculators for multiple radiator performance

Both air and coolant are in parallel

Both air and coolant are in series

The air is in series and the coolant is in parallel

The air is in parallel and the coolant is in series

With Titan Rig doing a 20% off sale, I think it's finally time for me to finish designing and building my rackmount external water cooling setup. To that end, I was hoping someone could point me towards a calculator or xtremerigs-quality review to help guide my design.Is there a decent calculator that would help me get an idea of performance when running multiple radiators where:Obviously, nothing would be very precise and any setup would require testing to confirm performance. I'm really just looking for gross calculation of where each combination falls apart in terms of performance and maybe some gross estimate (+/- 30%) of acheivable cooling performance. I know LTT did a video on the topic once, but, uh... it's was LTT - I don't have enough grains of salt to take that seriously.I'm aiming to run the coolant quite a bit hotter (40C) than Xtremerigs did for their radiator testing (30-31C), so I don't know that simple linear extrapolation from their data would prove to be useful.