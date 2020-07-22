Looking for recommendations to replace NUC8i7HVK

L

liiroy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2016
Messages
253
NUC8i7HVK, the Intel/AMD mutant hybrid, that being abandoned by both Intel and AMD.

Intel doesn't seem to care, AMD abandoned making drivers for it...

Anyway, looking for a small replacement to build, don't want any intel NUCs, Intel really dropped the ball with this one, don't want to take any changes.

I know there are a lot of small niche cases out there, don't know what are the best ones, so give me some ideas.

Would like something to have similar or better performance than Radeon™ RX Vega M GH graphics
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top