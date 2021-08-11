Looking for iPad Pro M1

maverick786us
I am thinking of buying an iPad Pro M1 with 256 GB Storage.
My only doubt, is it worth to spend extra $ for cellular functionality? iPads without cellular don't have the option of using GPS in their maps.
Though I rarely use iPad for navigation. But occasionally the big screen with the maps is handy
