Looking for height adjustable desk

M

MrDuul

n00b
Joined
May 16, 2017
Messages
13
Want the most comfortable position, any suggestions on electric desks with height adjustment?
 
C

carrierPigeon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2017
Messages
147
tungt88 said:
Never tried this, but this looks ok: https://www.autonomous.ai/smartdesk-sit-to-stand-height-adjustable-standing-desk

I'm using one of their chairs right now, and the chair is good. Not great, but very good bang/buck.
Click to expand...
Funny, I was just considering that desk. I like that one of the designs has a little bit of desk space jutting out. I think it's more conformable to be able to sometimes put the mouse at the edge of the desk.

one of the big things, in my opinion is having desks that go low enough. Either that or having a keyboard tray.
 
B

beyonddc

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 25, 2002
Messages
403
C

carrierPigeon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2017
Messages
147
beyonddc said:
I don't own a electric height adjustment desk but I did consider about it and researched a bit.

I think the Ikea one should cross out from your list from the start, there's just too much bad reviews about it.

Autonomous sounds like a good buy. A lot of good reviews

Other popular brands include
https://www.standdesk.co/
https://www.upliftdesk.com/
https://www.fully.com/jarvis-standing-desk.html
Click to expand...
No one in this thread mentioned an ikea desk.
I am on my second ikea desk and I think they have both been good. I am surprised there are bad reviews. But, regardless, the one year return policy that ikea has is a huge plus so I wouldn't worry too much about bad reviews. This is all assuming you don't get hit with a very large shipping cost to ship it back.
 
C

Canon

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 12, 2004
Messages
2,491
I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.

I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.

Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....
https://www.steelcase.com/eu-en/products/desks/ology/

Desk Sitting.jpg
Desk Standing.jpg
 
T

tungt88

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,017
Canon said:
I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.

I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.

Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....
https://www.steelcase.com/eu-en/products/desks/ology/
Click to expand...
Very nice setup; is that a Sennheiser HD 6xx I see on the left?
 
C

carrierPigeon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2017
Messages
147
Canon said:
I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.

I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.

Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....
https://www.steelcase.com/eu-en/products/desks/ology/

View attachment 78304 View attachment 78305
Click to expand...
I really like when we have threads that go on for several years. It often results in a very comprehensive conversation.

What are the 2 items below the monitor?
 
C

Canon

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 12, 2004
Messages
2,491
Left monitor: Thermometer and Surface Pro

Center monitor:
Blue Yeti hiding between
Uniden scanner (mostly for listening to ham radio)
Sansui integrated amplifier to drive some Yamaha satellite speakers tucked behind the monitor. I used to have some nice PSB bookshelves but no room with the ultra wide monitor.

As I said, the mechanism on this desk has no trouble lifting everything. Also even in the standing position the desk is extremely stable. Also, I have had it for 2 years with no issues.
 
Frraksurred

Frraksurred

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2008
Messages
2,321
MrDuul said:
Want the most comfortable position, any suggestions on electric desks with height adjustment?
Click to expand...
I would recommend looking into a "Fully Jarvis", they make a stand up desk that can be either powered or manual crank, comes in multiple sizes and configurations, and is 'reasonably' inexpensive for what you get. It has a 300+lb weight rating, 4 memory positions and various color options.

I've only owned one for a few months, but love it and it seems to be well reviewed every where I look. I'm just getting my Office back together after a daughter moved out, but here are a couple quick shots (center desk):

d4B7Ayv.jpg


QuY0ecV.jpg
 
NoOther

NoOther

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
6,477
I like mine which I got from Biomorph. It is probably a bit expensive compared to some other sit/stand desks today, but came with a lot of options.

71885_workstation2017.jpg
 
Last edited:
0ptional

0ptional

Don't Trust Your Friends with Your Decanter
Joined
Feb 22, 2003
Messages
5,596
Most of these standing desks are almost the same top and legs. I ended up with an L shape UpLift Eco model because of a coupon I had, but many other brands have almost the same legs, capacity, tops, etc..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top