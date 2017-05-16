Looking for height adjustable desk

I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....