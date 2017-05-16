Looking for height adjustable desk

Funny, I was just considering that desk. I like that one of the designs has a little bit of desk space jutting out. I think it's more conformable to be able to sometimes put the mouse at the edge of the desk.Never tried this, but this looks ok: https://www.autonomous.ai/smartdesk-sit-to-stand-height-adjustable-standing-desk
I'm using one of their chairs right now, and the chair is good. Not great, but very good bang/buck.
No one in this thread mentioned an ikea desk.I don't own a electric height adjustment desk but I did consider about it and researched a bit.
I think the Ikea one should cross out from your list from the start, there's just too much bad reviews about it.
Autonomous sounds like a good buy. A lot of good reviews
Other popular brands include
https://www.standdesk.co/
https://www.upliftdesk.com/
https://www.fully.com/jarvis-standing-desk.html
Very nice setup; is that a Sennheiser HD 6xx I see on the left?I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.
I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.
Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....
https://www.steelcase.com/eu-en/products/desks/ology/
I really like when we have threads that go on for several years. It often results in a very comprehensive conversation.I love my steelcase Ology. I got an L shaped desk personally but they come in many different configurations. The thing is built like a brick shithouse, goes up and down without straining even when fully loaded with all the stuff on my desk. Also, it goes literally as high or as low as you want.
I got mine with the digital preset control, so I programmed in preset heights. It always returns to the exact height I have preset, I highly recommend that option. There also a number of addon cable management things, including the little thing on the right side (check the attached photo) that allows you to run your power, network cables etc. cleanly down the side. I also bought a little basket that holds my USB hub, loose power supplies and excess cables. I was able to zip tie a Trip-Lite power bar to power everything on the desk.
Not sure if you made a choice or not but I see this thread seems to still be receiving replies so, if you are still interested in the info....
https://www.steelcase.com/eu-en/products/desks/ology/
View attachment 78304 View attachment 78305
I would recommend looking into a "Fully Jarvis", they make a stand up desk that can be either powered or manual crank, comes in multiple sizes and configurations, and is 'reasonably' inexpensive for what you get. It has a 300+lb weight rating, 4 memory positions and various color options.Want the most comfortable position, any suggestions on electric desks with height adjustment?