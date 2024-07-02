Looking for compact computer.

Looking to buy a relatively cheap CAD $1000 or under desktop for my dad.
Ideally I don't want or need a tower.
Something small, compact. Windows 11. Just needs the standard ports like USB, HDMI, ethernet port, audio jacks for a headset and speakers, a USB type C port might be good.
He's really only gonna be using it for web browsing, emails and YouTube.
Should be able to get something very cheap. If you have any ideas let me know. I used to look at Intel NUC's years ago for a HTPC setup, but I don't know if they're any good anymore. Prolly overpriced for what he needs.
