Looking for compact computer.

Looking to buy a relatively cheap CAD $1000 or under desktop for my dad.
Ideally I don't want or need a tower.
Something small, compact. Windows 11. Just needs the standard ports like USB, HDMI, ethernet port, audio jacks for a headset and speakers, a USB type C port might be good.
He's really only gonna be using it for web browsing, emails and YouTube.

Should be able to get something very cheap. If you have any ideas let me know. I used to look at Intel NUC's years ago for a HTPC setup, but I don't know if they're any good anymore. Prolly overpriced for what he needs.
Is this a good value for what you get or nah?

Mini PC
 
https://www.canadacomputers.com/product_info.php?cPath=7_4529_4571&item_id=232264&language=en

That list could have something you want, out of the box:
https://www.canadacomputers.com/index.php?cPath=7_4529_4571&sid=4a34p7ia01cmul5ud16vsm6344
Sure, the 1st link size wise is fine. I notice that it's sold out. Pretty good selection of ports apart from USB C? Windows 10 Pro only. Is it a free upgrade to 11 or can it even handle Windows 11?

How do you know what a good price is for a Mini-PC?
 
You can get something half that cost that meets your needs if you are willing to have it in a small tower.
No room under the desk? What about a laptop?
 
Small tower is fine. It's just gonna go on his desk. Uh, I don't know about a laptop. He has a large monitor that he uses for his current desktop PC. Having to connect a laptop to the monitor etc., and using a crummy laptop keyboard I dunno.
 
YouTube and browsing really doesn't need much. Not sure if there's any decent Chromeboxes around now? Get one with an intel core series processor and chances are you can force windows on it, if you need to. Have a look at mr chromebox's list of supported chromeboxes if you think you'll go that way.

Otherwise, lots of laptop chip based desktops around. Especially if you don't care about brands...

Here's one if you like AMD https://www.amazon.ca/Beelink-SER5-Desktop-Computer-Support/dp/B0CMQGHP7M
 
windows 11 pro, wifi, UHD 640 graphic should be supported a while, those canadacomputer refurshibed are nice because they are 1TBssd-32GB of ram, not bad codecs, etc... 1TB-32GB is maybe not needed too, but leave room for option and longevity.

Could use is current keyboard, they pretty much always have 2 USB
 
No Chromebooks. It has to run Windows 11. My dad is familiar with Windows. He will bitch at me if I get him something else lol.
 
USB 3.0's are good. Prolly at least 4x, but one USB C port would also be good. I don't like dongles/adaptors. I'll take a look though.
 
