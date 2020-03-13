Looking for advice on comperable replacement for Dell U3011s

I've had these suckers for almost 10 years and they are still working but they are getting dimmer.



I'd like to replace it with another high quality monitor that will last and is bright.



For gaming, most of my stuff is old school. The only new game I've played is Doom. My steady games when I play are smaller titles like Subnautica, Red Alert 3 and planetside.



Don't watch movies on them either.



Also want to avoid curved monitors and looking at 30 or 32 inches



What should I be looking at?



Really want to keep them under 700 a piece unless there is a massive difference in quality.



Is 60hz limitation really that bad?