Looking for a speedy ssd

Figured I would start this thread as there apears to be quite a few people who are very knowledgeable about ssds.

I'm looking to replace the 5 300gb sas ssds in raid 5 I'm running in my esxi box. (~800mbps reas, 800mbps write and a small cache)

I figured I would go with a nvme ssd as that appears to be the best route for a quick drive.

Looking for suggestions for the best cheap 1tb ssd that has decent endurance and speed

Also looking for recommendations for a ridiculously fast drive (1tb) somewhere under 200.

Are there any enterprise pcie ssds that still hold there own in regards to speed? (That can be found cheap on ebay)

Is a raid config with sas ssds still economically beneficial or is nvme the answer.

I'm looking to buy from either ebay or microcenter.
 
Why don't you go to Microcenter and see what they have, those guys can tell you which one is the fastest, and most likely they'll have whatever suggestion you get here.
Personally, I only go for Corsair now but had Western Digital, PNY, Sandisk, Mushkin, OCZ Toshiba, Crucial, Micron, but I will never buy Samsung.

Just know that the higher storage capacity, the higher the speed on NVMe drives, so a 1TB will be faster than a 500GB. I went for 1TB before but storage wise it was too much, so I revert back to using 500GB or less for my main drive, it certainly made no difference that I could see.
 
Just looking for some more details on drive differences as if I go to microcenter I'm buying the cheapest 1tb with decent numbers and I know it goes abit farther then that.

I'm also genuinely interested in seeing what the higher end 1tb drives can do speed wise
 
I wouldn't look at consumer sata ssd after working with enterprise sas models as the durability on the sas will generally be much better. Used sas ssds though have been harder to find cheap as of late though.
 
I will probably keep the sas raid array operating in this rig and can hit it with the backups/drive intensive stuff.

How do consumer nvme drive do running multiple vms simultaneously?
 
Just buy the Samsung SSD tier that you can afford and call it a day. They're the market leader for a reason.

I use 980 Pro x2 with my VMware ESXi setup and I've been really happy with it.
 
