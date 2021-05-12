Looking for a speedy ssd

Figured I would start this thread as there apears to be quite a few people who are very knowledgeable about ssds.



I'm looking to replace the 5 300gb sas ssds in raid 5 I'm running in my esxi box. (~800mbps reas, 800mbps write and a small cache)



I figured I would go with a nvme ssd as that appears to be the best route for a quick drive.



Looking for suggestions for the best cheap 1tb ssd that has decent endurance and speed



Also looking for recommendations for a ridiculously fast drive (1tb) somewhere under 200.



Are there any enterprise pcie ssds that still hold there own in regards to speed? (That can be found cheap on ebay)



Is a raid config with sas ssds still economically beneficial or is nvme the answer.



I'm looking to buy from either ebay or microcenter.