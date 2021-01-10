Looking for a high end ATX case.

jssaylor2007
The last case with fantastic quality I built in was the NCase M1, and I'd love to do another build in one, but I'm not really wanting to go super tiny this time around. So basically, what ATX cases are in the same ballpark build quality-wise as the M1. I'll be running everything on air unless for some reason an AIO will be more appropriate. Currently have an NH-D15. Price isn't a huge factor, but I'd like to be in the ~200-250$ range.