Looking for a high end ATX case.

I own and use the Cerberus-X (ATX version) for my main rig for 2 years now - my M1 V1 became server. Biggest coolers that fit the Cerberus/Cerberus X are the Scythe Fuma Rev. B - 149mm dual tower, and the Nocuta C14S top-down cooler. Ignore the Fuma 2 - at 155mm it won't fit. The Fuma Rev B. and C14S both perform similarly depending on how you setup the case what what GPU you use (including the side panel being vented or solid/glass). Build quality of the Cerberus-X is really good, but I put the M1 above it.Sliger actually did create something called the S620 which is a scaled down version of the Cerberus - very similar to the M1 in fact, and it will fit a NH-D15. I'm dubious about how effective the cooler is in such a constrained space though. https://sliger.com/products/cases/s620/ The Define 7 is a good case, but you'll need to leave the door open for good airflow. The Define 7 Compact unfortunately does not have a door so I'd ignore that option. Ultimately I would suggest you consider the Meshify 2 instead (same chassis as thge Define 7 with the mesh front instead). Build quality of Fractal cases is quite good, but the M1 sets a really high bar that almost nothing is going to really stand up against. Other cases in a similar sizing worth looking at are the Phanteks P500A, and the Lian Li Lancool II, but I think both of these would be worse (perhaps just "slightly" worse) in build quality to the Fractal options.