Looking for a high end ATX case.

The last case with fantastic quality I built in was the NCase M1, and I'd love to do another build in one, but I'm not really wanting to go super tiny this time around. So basically, what ATX cases are in the same ballpark build quality-wise as the M1. I'll be running everything on air unless for some reason an AIO will be more appropriate. Currently have an NH-D15. Price isn't a huge factor, but I'd like to be in the ~200-250$ range.
 
A lot of people like the Lian Li O11 Dynamic series. I had one for a while, but downsized to a mITX system.
 
The regular O11 Dynamic cannot fit an NH-D15. The XL and Mini can. The O11 Mini is the newest in the lineup, is 42L and can fit ATX motherboards and cpu coolers up to 170mm. SFX PSU only, but if your last build was an M1 there's a good chance you already have that and can carry it over.

Just to tie things together - the NCASE M1 is manufactured by Lian Li to NCASE's design specifications - so expect similar build quality in the O11 line, but also bear in mind that Necere/Wahaha (NCASE) hold them to a higher standard as well, and with a $99.99 MSRP for the Mini, I'm going to expect some sort of concession. We won't know for sure until they get into a lot of people's hands.
 
Unfortunately my M1 build was a couple builds ago, and I no longer have the PSU. I have been unimpressed by the build quality of my previous 2 cases (Cooler Master/Corsair,) and I was hoping to just find something closer to that near perfectness of the M1 in a larger form factor. I was sort of thinking about the Cerberus once upon a time, but I doubt it would fit the NH-D15. How about cases like the Define 7, Evolv X, H700/710, or Dark Base? I also am curious about something like an InWin case, I know Jay always brags about them, but I hear they are more for Water Cooled setups.
 
I own and use the Cerberus-X (ATX version) for my main rig for 2 years now - my M1 V1 became server. Biggest coolers that fit the Cerberus/Cerberus X are the Scythe Fuma Rev. B - 149mm dual tower, and the Nocuta C14S top-down cooler. Ignore the Fuma 2 - at 155mm it won't fit. The Fuma Rev B. and C14S both perform similarly depending on how you setup the case what what GPU you use (including the side panel being vented or solid/glass). Build quality of the Cerberus-X is really good, but I put the M1 above it.

Sliger actually did create something called the S620 which is a scaled down version of the Cerberus - very similar to the M1 in fact, and it will fit a NH-D15. I'm dubious about how effective the cooler is in such a constrained space though. https://sliger.com/products/cases/s620/

The Define 7 is a good case, but you'll need to leave the door open for good airflow. The Define 7 Compact unfortunately does not have a door so I'd ignore that option. Ultimately I would suggest you consider the Meshify 2 instead (same chassis as thge Define 7 with the mesh front instead). Build quality of Fractal cases is quite good, but the M1 sets a really high bar that almost nothing is going to really stand up against. Other cases in a similar sizing worth looking at are the Phanteks P500A, and the Lian Li Lancool II, but I think both of these would be worse (perhaps just "slightly" worse) in build quality to the Fractal options.
 
I have a Cerberus with my other computer. It wouldn't fit a D15. I had an OG Scythe Fuma in it since it was shorter.
 
So is there truly nothing in larger cases that approaches M1 build quality? I’m glad you mentioned the 500A because it is another one I have really been mulling over, I just like the look of the Evolv so much more.
 
Let’s say I change cooler to an AIO or just a different cooler, is there a case that would more so fit what I’m looking for?
 
I had the OG Meshify and I thought it was cheap compared to other cases I've used. I also had a Define Nano S. I'd definitely put the O11 above both of those in terms of build quality.

If you like the look of the Evolv X, why not go with that?
 
Well you may have just made my decision then. The mesh cases seem to be all the rage right now, but my big fear is that they'd be cheapish feeling. You have confirmed that concern for me, thanks!
 
I have an O11 Dynamic and it is pretty good. I am thinking about changing it out mostly because I am bored more than any issues with the case. I am considering the Corsair 5000D, the Dark Base 900 Rev. 2 or the Silent Base 802. May be worth a look.
 
I use a 011 Dynamic XL and like it, and I also have an Asus GT-501 that's nice as well.
 
