Looking for a high end ATX case.

The regular O11 Dynamic cannot fit an NH-D15. The XL and Mini can. The O11 Mini is the newest in the lineup, is 42L and can fit ATX motherboards and cpu coolers up to 170mm. SFX PSU only, but if your last build was an M1 there's a good chance you already have that and can carry it over.



Just to tie things together - the NCASE M1 is manufactured by Lian Li to NCASE's design specifications - so expect similar build quality in the O11 line, but also bear in mind that Necere/Wahaha (NCASE) hold them to a higher standard as well, and with a $99.99 MSRP for the Mini, I'm going to expect some sort of concession. We won't know for sure until they get into a lot of people's hands.