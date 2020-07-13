Looking for a gaming chair.

Actually, I'm looking for a chair recommendation of any kind really. I am interested in gaming chairs as I've sat in a few that were fairly comfortable. I would prefer to keep the price to around $600 max, but I can flex that if need be. I've had the Herman Miller Aeron and the Ergo Human ME7ERG. I've killed about half a dozen cheap Office Max style chairs over the years so I am not interested in more of those. The ME7ERG I liked a lot, but mine is falling apart. I've had it for about eight years now. The companies warranty support isn't for shit either.



I would like something that at least has some conservative color options, no RGB (as that's evidently a thing in chairs now) and something with good casters on it. I have lower back issues and sit in my chair for periods of time that no human should subject themselves to, but I have to pay those bills. I have no requirement for mesh and frankly, I don't like how it wears over time. My ME7ERG is creating pressure points now that it's starting to sag and its quite unpleasant now. Something high quality with good durability is a must. I am fairly large at 6' 230lbs. Super narrow chairs like that first one that Corsair did are right out given that they are horribly uncomfortable.



Something with a head rest, be it adjustable or not is a must. I hated not having one on the Herman Miller.