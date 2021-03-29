Looking for a DAC for outdoor use

silk186

silk186

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
1,621
I'm looking for a DAC or AMP to pair with Polkaudio Atrium50 (Recommended Power: 10-80W Continuous) speakers for a hot tub. It needs to have Bluetooth to play Spotify, and ideally, should be able to be left outside. Ideally, it will be stored under the bar next to the hot tub, so it won't have direct exposure to the elements. It would need to withstand the temperature and humidity changes from the outdoors (Vancouver, Canada). If necessary, I can have it wired to sit on top of the bar if it must be taken in after each use. Is a Fosi Audio BT20A a good option?
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,851
Look for 'marine bluetooth amp'. The Fosi audio will get corroded if you leave it exposed to temperature changes and humidity. Condensation will occur especially with the increased humidity from the tub. The marine versions cost only a few bucks more but are designed to cope with heavy conditions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top