Looking for a DAC for outdoor use

I'm looking for a DAC or AMP to pair with Polkaudio Atrium50 (Recommended Power: 10-80W Continuous) speakers for a hot tub. It needs to have Bluetooth to play Spotify, and ideally, should be able to be left outside. Ideally, it will be stored under the bar next to the hot tub, so it won't have direct exposure to the elements. It would need to withstand the temperature and humidity changes from the outdoors (Vancouver, Canada). If necessary, I can have it wired to sit on top of the bar if it must be taken in after each use. Is a Fosi Audio BT20A a good option?