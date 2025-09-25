Looking for a compact external sound card

I just bought a 43 inch 4K TV for my wife and a Lenovo Thinkpad with AMD Risen 5 Processor, which I will connect with my TV through HDMI to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotter. I will use Edifier 1280db + T5 subwoofer so that she can enjoy best cinematic sound effect.Though its smart tv which doesn't need a system to watch streaming channels...But in TV theres no center channel so dialogue will still be an issue, and on tv it's almost always on 5.1 given that the online content only supports 5.1. So my 2.1 speaker system when directly connected with TV will have issue. A PC sound is always better than TV. Lenovo Thinkpad is a business laptop, not some high end gaming or multimedia laptop. Unlike my gaming PC (my signatures) the onboard sound of Thinkpad isn't the best even when connected with those external speaker systems. So I am looking for some external sound card that can be connected with USB port of the laptop with output for my speaker systems to connected.