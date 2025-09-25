  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Looking for a compact external sound card

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,287
I just bought a 43 inch 4K TV for my wife and a Lenovo Thinkpad with AMD Risen 5 Processor, which I will connect with my TV through HDMI to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotter. I will use Edifier 1280db + T5 subwoofer so that she can enjoy best cinematic sound effect.

Screenshot 2025-09-26 at 1.35.19 AM.png




Though its smart tv which doesn't need a system to watch streaming channels...

Screenshot 2025-09-26 at 1.39.23 AM.png


But in TV theres no center channel so dialogue will still be an issue, and on tv it's almost always on 5.1 given that the online content only supports 5.1. So my 2.1 speaker system when directly connected with TV will have issue. A PC sound is always better than TV. Lenovo Thinkpad is a business laptop, not some high end gaming or multimedia laptop. Unlike my gaming PC (my signatures) the onboard sound of Thinkpad isn't the best even when connected with those external speaker systems. So I am looking for some external sound card that can be connected with USB port of the laptop with output for my speaker systems to connected.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2025-09-26 at 1.39.23 AM.png
    Screenshot 2025-09-26 at 1.39.23 AM.png
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
MrGuvernment said:
Why not just buy a sound bar for the TV and be done with it? Your making this more complex than it needs to be....
Click to expand...
MrGuvernment said:
Why not just buy a sound bar for the TV and be done with it? Your making this more complex than it needs to be....
Click to expand...
I know that was something I initially planned and I did my research too. But the least expensive soundbar from Sonos, Sonos Ray costs $200, and it uses WiFi connectivity. In fact I have an old thread in which I tried to explore those options for my tv

https://hardforum.com/threads/i-gav...air-of-sonos-era-100.2040877/#post-1046098599

And I realized that all those wireless options aren't hazel free. So I decided to keep it simple with wired speakers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top