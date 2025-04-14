I gave up on Homepod 2 and Bought a Pair of Sonos ERA 100

maverick786us
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,139
It was always my dream to have an HTPC with a 57 inch Sony Bravia 3, Apple TV Wifi and a pair of HomePod 2. But after struggling to find HomePod 2 at a good price near my store, I ordered a pair of Sonos Era 100. I already got 1 which I connect with my MacBook and iPhone to watch streaming channels, and listen to music. I will get my second Era 100 by thursday, and I will stereo pair both the speakers using Sonos App.
In terms of connectivity and ease, I know its not the same as HomePod 2. But..
1. I am able to save $100 on eacb Era 100 over HomePod 2.
2. In future I can connect more speakers and soundbar from Sonos to give 5.1 digital dolby effect.
3. With Bravia 3 having built in AppleTV, I don't have to buy Apple TV with Wifi Separately.
What do you think?
In terms of connectivity and ease, I know its not the same as HomePod 2. But..
1. I am able to save $100 on eacb Era 100 over HomePod 2.
2. In future I can connect more speakers and soundbar from Sonos to give 5.1 digital dolby effect.
3. With Bravia 3 having built in AppleTV, I don't have to buy Apple TV with Wifi Separately.
What do you think?