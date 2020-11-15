Looking for a bit of advice

I'm building a new PC for my son for Xmas, and my original plan (like many others) was a Zen 3 cpu, and an RTX 3070 gpu for 1440p gaming. The likelihood of getting my hands on either are pretty slim at the moment, so I found a good deal on a Ryzen 9 3900X. One problem down, one to go.





Obviously, I will need a GPU before Xmas. The only GPU I have at the moment is an RX 580 4gb. So do I hold out hope for a 3070 before Xmas, and keep the 580 waiting as a holdover, or should I purchase a different gpu until I do get the 3070 (likely after Xmas)? If purchasing a new gpu is the answer, what would you recommend? I have no brand preference or loyalty. Red, Green, whichever.