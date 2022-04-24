Long time Android user to iPhone.

Morning. This week I made the jump from Android to iPhone. Let me say I had the first iPhone, none since, and was Android all the way since.

After being fed up with the fingerprint reader in the Pixel 6 Pro and just other little things I decided to jump back in the ios pool.



I grabbed an iPhone 13 pro max, green. No complaints. At all. Great premium feel to it, though much heavier. Screen is sweet, scrolling is butter. Texting for me is night and day. I cant explain but having fat thumbs was a constant hit or miss for me. I can text way faster and make less mistakes on the 13.



All my Google apps are available.



I thought the whole 'customize' the Android screen would be missed, but not yet. There's a YouTube guy that customizes his screen and it's amazing but dont even know if I'll go that route. Finally being able to alphabetize the icons on the 13 is wonderful. No more scrolling from page to page to find something. I'm not saying this applying to Android since we know you can do that.



I like the 'stack' feature and do use it. Also the 'focus' idea is great and I have that set up to use everyday.



Havent had a real good sit down with it yet but so far I'm VERY happy with my switch.