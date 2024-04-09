Long Boot Time for AM5 Normal?

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,549
Just built my first AMD system in over a decade.

After installing and updating everything, I noticed the computer takes about 45 seconds to reach the motherboard logo screen after turning it back on or restarting.

A little research shows this is normal behavior for AM5 systems.

Is this true?
 
I did had a lot of those, there is DDR-5 training and other reasons but also issue, is your Am5 board an MSI as well ?, very common for them it seem.

Does having expo-XMP completely off, default 4800mhz ram setting no overclock change the reach the logo screen boot time by more than half ? If so you can look at some of the option that let the motherboard use the previous ram saved setting and other fast boot type option, you can look if a more recent bios adress some of the issue as well.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FRZ
like this
LukeTbk said:
I did had a lot of those, there is DDR-5 training and other reasons but also issue, is your Am5 board an MSI as well ?

Does having expo-XMP complelely off, default 4800mhz ram setting no overclock change the reach the logo screen boot time by more than half ? If so you can look at some of the option that let the motherboard use the previous ram saved setting and other fast boot type option, you can look if a more recent bios adress some of the issue as well.
Click to expand...

Yup, using an MSI B650M Project Zero

Unfortunately, running RAM at stock with no expo doesn't seem to improve the amount of time it takes to boot.

I tried looking for the setting to avoid memory training every time it turns on, but can't seem to locate it in my specific bios.
 
BIOS setting often tend to be all named differently from brand to brand, on that one it could be called Memory Context Restore that can be set to enabled:

estore-to-reduce-boot-time-on-msi-v0-naipga15a5va1.png


There was many bios revision :
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B650M-PROJECT-ZERO/support

To some the AGESA ComboPI 1.1.0.2b did fix the memory retraining every boot issues, but that tend to be a case by case you need to try to see if it work for your specific board, a new build is a good time to update the bios (as if there any issue it hurt less to restart everything from scratch and the return policy tend to be easier)
 
Depends on a few factors. Assuming the BIOS is up to date, verify Memory Context Restore is enabled. (If it isn't, you'll want to do that) Where this is located is going to be different for every board. Memory training is something you'll hear about a lot but often misunderstood. A long boot does not mean its memory training unless the debug LED or POST code readout confirms as much.

B650 boards in my experience are just as quick as everything before it and my B550 system is 12 seconds from button push to login screen from off). However, my X670E system is roughly 30 seconds for the same thing but when it was new back in 2022, that was closer to 60 seconds.

Just a theory given there is a second chipset on board to initialize but its just a theory.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FRZ
like this
FRZ said:
Yup, using an MSI B650M Project Zero

Unfortunately, running RAM at stock with no expo doesn't seem to improve the amount of time it takes to boot.

I tried looking for the setting to avoid memory training every time it turns on, but can't seem to locate it in my specific bios.
Click to expand...

You want Memory Context Restore and Power Down enabled. PD is in the advanced memory timings menu at the bottom. If you're under 30 seconds or so, I would call it a win. My ASRock B650 was like 4 seconds to desktop, my current Gigabyte takes about 15-20 seconds. Not like it was at launch taking minutes in some cases.
 
Yes its normal due to memory training on bootup.

You can enable Memory Context restore and it will speed it up.

However I leave it disabled as I use XMP and conservative (my own less aggressive higher numbers based on Buildzoids ones so not full blast with Buildzoid but use them as guideline) Buildzoid Ryzen 7000 timings for M Die at 6000 and I want great stability so I want it to train every time thoroughly and am ok with longer bootup. Its not that bad really.

Would rather have platinum stability and a bit longer no video POST for 30 seconds than a fast POST and possible stability issues.
 
Wolverine2349 said:
Would rather have platinum stability and a bit longer no video POST for 30 seconds than a fast POST and possible stability issues.
Click to expand...
Not a bad idea once the initial setup is over and you do not reboot that often, the issue (for many, not everyone) will look worst at first because you reboot very often the first few days, but once you get into the sleep-wake up, reboot on some update or powerloss.... groove
 
LukeTbk said:
Not a bad idea once the initial setup is over and you do not reboot that often, the issue (for many, not everyone) will look worst at first because you reboot very often the first few days, but once you get into the sleep-wake up, reboot on some update or powerloss.... groove
Click to expand...
Yeah, I've had my AM5 system since the first week they were available and TBH, I don't even think about it anymore. I rarely fully reboot at this point and TBH 30 second or so isn't the end of the world.

Some of the AM5 OG's will remember Sleep mode being completely disabled on all AM5 systems across the board for the first couple of weeks, that really compounded the concern. Luckily today it works just fine which is what I do when i'm away now.
 
LukeTbk said:
I did had a lot of those, there is DDR-5 training and other reasons but also issue, is your Am5 board an MSI as well ?, very common for them it seem.

Does having expo-XMP completely off, default 4800mhz ram setting no overclock change the reach the logo screen boot time by more than half ? If so you can look at some of the option that let the motherboard use the previous ram saved setting and other fast boot type option, you can look if a more recent bios adress some of the issue as well.
Click to expand...

That's interesting because I just switched to an MSI board and noticed that the boot time was longer than expected coming from a Gigabyte board. I didn't realize they had an issue. I'll have to try that memory context restore setting.
 
Used to have a MSI MAG B650M Mortar and it had a long boot, before I updated the BIOS it would take an agonising 2 minutes just to POST, updating to the latest BIOS would take more than 30 seconds which is an improvement but not great. Disabling XMP/EXPO would further decrease the boot time.

Now I have a Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX motherboard and it would take at least 15 seconds to POST with XMP/EXPO, from what I read MSI and ASUS AM5 boards take a while to POST.
 
ChronoDetector said:
Used to have a MSI MAG B650M Mortar and it had a long boot, before I updated the BIOS it would take an agonising 2 minutes just to POST, updating to the latest BIOS would take more than 30 seconds which is an improvement but not great. Disabling XMP/EXPO would further decrease the boot time.

Now I have a Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX motherboard and it would take at least 15 seconds to POST with XMP/EXPO, from what I read MSI and ASUS AM5 boards take a while to POST.
Click to expand...

That's funny because I went the opposite way. I had the Gigabyte mATX and moved to the mortar. The MSI board definitely takes longer to boot but I will have to play around with that setting linked earlier
 
I eat the longer POST time to have a faster and more stable system. Power down mode should be disabled on a desktop, and you can't run this with MCR on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top