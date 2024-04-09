Long Boot Time for AM5 Normal?

Just built my first AMD system in over a decade.
After installing and updating everything, I noticed the computer takes about 45 seconds to reach the motherboard logo screen after turning it back on or restarting.
A little research shows this is normal behavior for AM5 systems.
Is this true?
