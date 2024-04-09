Long Boot Time for AM5 Normal?

Depends on a few factors. Assuming the BIOS is up to date, verify Memory Context Restore is enabled. (If it isn't, you'll want to do that) Where this is located is going to be different for every board. Memory training is something you'll hear about a lot but often misunderstood. A long boot does not mean its memory training unless the debug LED or POST code readout confirms as much.



B650 boards in my experience are just as quick as everything before it and my B550 system is 12 seconds from button push to login screen from off). However, my X670E system is roughly 30 seconds for the same thing but when it was new back in 2022, that was closer to 60 seconds.



Just a theory given there is a second chipset on board to initialize but its just a theory.