Logitech Z625 Speaker System

Algrim

Jun 1, 2016
Would anyone who has had this product like to comment on it? Since I partially killed the line out of my motherboard‘s sound module and the speaker system I currently have is exhibiting problems I am very interested in this product as it has an optical input thus eliminating the need to purchase an internal sound card.

I know I could go down the route of purchasing a DAC unit and headphone amplifier (in addition to external speakers) but at the moment I am leaning towards saving the big purchase for a separate sound system.
 
Lepardi

Nov 8, 2017
Go for Edifier S350DB, all these logitechs and creatives are subpar in audio quality, especially in the bass reproduction.
 
