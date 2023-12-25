Logitech MX Master3 stopped working

Z

zillah

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
152
Dear folk

Recently I moved from one place to another and before I moved the mouse was working on my desktop windows 10 updated
After I settled at the new place and setup my desktop mouse doesn't want to work

I tried to use on my laptop windows 11 to test it still not working

Mouse was purchased and used June 2021

I searched online I found many ,,,below are two of many

https://www.reddit.com/r/logitech/comments/ud2s7g/mx_master_3_stopped_working/?rdt=43964

https://www.drivereasy.com/knowledge/how-to-fix-your-logitech-wireless-mouse-stops-working/

Thx
 
