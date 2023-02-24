LLaMA 🦙 is out now

Metas Large language model announced

“Meta also said that it will make its models available to the research public and is taking applications from researchers. The underlying models for Google's LaMDA and OpenAI's ChatGPT are not public.

"Meta is committed to this open model of research and we'll make our new model available to the AI research community," Zuckerberg wrote.”

1677277567048.png


Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/24/mark-zuckerberg-announces-meta-llama-large-language-model.html
 
Meeho said:
Yawn...

This fad shall also pass.
Competition is good though, and do like the openness of metas model and have dabbled with their previous offerings under BlenderBot so this is refreshing actually

1677277986333.png
 
