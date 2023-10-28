Little help explaining current speed differences between chips and laptops/studio/mini etc ?

Figure this forum would be good for getting folks with experience in both Apple and Windows hardware to be able to enlighten me a little on this.



Background I'm a sys engineer for 20+ years , built tons of PC's , have had some Macbook Pro's in the past I loved etc , been away from Apple Ecosystem and about to get either a studio or macbook pro , maybe Imac , depending on what gets announced Monday night. It's going to be a secondary machine running some Windows 11 ARM virtual plus just me getting back into learning the ecosystem overall too. For both work and learning ,I've got a separate windows gaming rig and work laptop if need too.



Anyway my question is can anyone maybe explain the major differences in the Apple silicon both generation wise and macbook pro vs studio use etc.



For example , I know a 3080 vs 4060 Nvidia card is night and day even if the 4x series is "newer" , that a 10900k vs an 11400 is the same comparison and so on. Also that a 3080 in a desktop vs a laptop in the windows world is night and day etc too.



So in the Apple Silicon world is there any difference between an M2 Max in a macbook vs a studio ?



Is an M2 Max likely to still be better overall than an upcoming M3 base , and so on ,



Just would appreciate if someone familiar with both sides could enlighten a mainly Windows engineer who is familiar with Apple but been a while what the current state of Apple Silicon is using a comparison.