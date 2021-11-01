Little Alphacool NexXxoS UT60 Full Copper X-Flow 40mm 3x40mm radiator in a SFF case.

SonDa5

SonDa5

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 20, 2008
Messages
7,427
Cooling AMD 5700G.

Case IQUINIX ZX-1.

H20 cooling gear: Alphacool DC-LT 2 - 2600rpm + 40 DC-LT RESERVOIR
RADIATOR NexXxoS UT60 Full Copper X-Flow 40mm + WITH 3X Noctua NF-A4x20 PWM FANS (Hillman 127111 M3-.50 x20 screws fit perfectly with the fans and radiator).
CPU BLOCK NexXxoS XP³ Light - Acetal.
 

Attachments

  • redtubeside.jpg
    redtubeside.jpg
    355.3 KB · Views: 0
  • topred.jpg
    topred.jpg
    265.1 KB · Views: 0
  • inside.jpg
    inside.jpg
    412.3 KB · Views: 0
  • next to arlo.jpg
    next to arlo.jpg
    308 KB · Views: 0
  • back.jpg
    back.jpg
    287.2 KB · Views: 0
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,937
That's interesting. Your build?

Is it an APU build?

How does it perform?

What are the temps like?

Is it loud?
 
SonDa5

SonDa5

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 20, 2008
Messages
7,427
Zarathustra[H] said:
Q1: That's interesting. Your build? A: Yes.

Q2:Is it an APU build? A: Yes.

Q3: How does it perform? A: Performs well so far. The only gaming I have tried is Unreal Tournament 3 and CSGO and games well. I'm pleased with performance.

Q3: A: What are the temps like? Seems to run about 20 degrees cooler that stock heat sink under load and I haven't over clocked it much yet. Still tweaking.

Q4: Is it loud? A: The 40mm noctua fans are the 12v pwm type and they are very quiet. The pump is super quiet... I can't hear it but its on. The loudest part about this buld is the MSI B5550i itx mother board chipset/M.2 heatsink fan that gets loud when it's set to higher speeds but under normal auto operation it is quiet too.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top