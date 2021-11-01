Little Alphacool NexXxoS UT60 Full Copper X-Flow 40mm 3x40mm radiator in a SFF case.

Q1: That's interesting. Your build? A: Yes.



Q2:Is it an APU build? A: Ye s.



Q3: How does it perform? A: Performs well so far. The only gaming I have tried is Unreal Tournament 3 and CSGO and games well. I'm pleased with performance.



Q3: A: What are the temps like? Seems to run about 20 degrees cooler that stock heat sink under load and I haven't over clocked it much yet. Still tweaking.



Q4: Is it loud? A: The 40mm noctua fans are the 12v pwm type and they are very quiet. The pump is super quiet... I can't hear it but its on. The loudest part about this buld is the MSI B5550i itx mother board chipset/M.2 heatsink fan that gets loud when it's set to higher speeds but under normal auto operation it is quiet too.