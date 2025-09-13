  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Linux performance is looking good compared to Windows

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,434
“Ubuntu 25.10 is looking to be around 15% faster than Windows 11 25H2 for this AMD Ryzen 9 9950X desktop with a mix of creator-focused workloads. No real upsets compared to prior rounds of Windows 11 vs. Linux benchmarking. Going with the likes of CachyOS can yield even greater advantages over the typical Ubuntu out-of-the-box performance too.

Stay tuned for more Windows 11 25H2 vs. Linux benchmarking, including a look at CPU and GPU AI performance.”

Source: about:srcdoc

https://www.phoronix.com/review/windows-11-25h2-ubuntu-2510/6
 
No surprise here. I'm running CachyOS and Manjaro before that and both distros have been beating the piss out of Windows on performance for a while. The performance gap is only going to get bigger as well. MS doesn't care about OSes anymore and it's been obvious for years that the OS people are anything but the best.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top