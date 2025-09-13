Linux performance is looking good compared to Windows

erek
“Ubuntu 25.10 is looking to be around 15% faster than Windows 11 25H2 for this AMD Ryzen 9 9950X desktop with a mix of creator-focused workloads. No real upsets compared to prior rounds of Windows 11 vs. Linux benchmarking. Going with the likes of CachyOS can yield even greater advantages over the typical Ubuntu out-of-the-box performance too.
Stay tuned for more Windows 11 25H2 vs. Linux benchmarking, including a look at CPU and GPU AI performance.”
Source: about:srcdoc
https://www.phoronix.com/review/windows-11-25h2-ubuntu-2510/6
