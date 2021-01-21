Linux Mint Wifi Problems

I am in the transition of switching from Windows to Linux and have been using Linux Mint on my old laptop for about 2 weeks now and liking it very much. The "newer" laptop I am typing this on has Win10 on it and for now I partitioned the drive to put Linux Mint on it.

The problem that I am having is that after the install, there were no wifi drivers installed. Since this laptop doesn't have a hard line port, I am stuck with wifi only.

Is there a way for me to go into Win10, download wifi drivers to a USB, reboot into Linux and then install the drivers to get it to work? The wifi card is a Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11ac PCIe Adapter.
 
Plug in you charging cable too the USB port and set it up through your phone. Once you have internet goigle Wi-Fi drivers for your laptop for linux abd ya may be able too find a few commands to make it happen
 
