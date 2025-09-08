Linux Looks Ready To Introduce "Sheaves" For Opt-In Per-CPU Array-Based Caching Layer

"The motivation comes mainly from the ongoing work related to VMA locking scalability and the related maple tree operations. This is why VMA and maple nodes caches are sheaf-enabled in the patchset. In v5 I include Liam's patches for full maple tree conversion that uses the improved preallocation API.



A sheaf-enabled cache has the following expected advantages:



- Cheaper fast paths. For allocations, instead of local double cmpxchg, thanks to local_trylock() it becomes a preempt_disable() and no atomic operations. Same for freeing, which is otherwise a local double cmpxchg only for short term allocations (so the same slab is still active on the same cpu when freeing the object) and a more costly locked double cmpxchg otherwise.



- kfree_rcu() batching and recycling. kfree_rcu() will put objects to a separate percpu sheaf and only submit the whole sheaf to call_rcu() when full. After the grace period, the sheaf can be used for allocations, which is more efficient than freeing and reallocating individual slab objects (even with the batching done by kfree_rcu() implementation itself). In case only some cpus are allowed to handle rcu callbacks, the sheaf can still be made available to other cpus on the same node via the shared barn. The maple_node cache uses kfree_rcu() and thus can benefit from this.



- Preallocation support. A prefilled sheaf can be privately borrowed to perform a short term operation that is not allowed to block in the middle and may need to allocate some objects. If an upper bound (worst case) for the number of allocations is known, but only much fewer allocations actually needed on average, borrowing and returning a sheaf is much more efficient then a bulk allocation for the worst case followed by a bulk free of the many unused objects. Maple tree write operations should benefit from this.



- Compatibility with slub_debug. When slub_debug is enabled for a cache, we simply don't create the percpu sheaves so that the debugging hooks (at the node partial list slowpaths) are reached as before. The same thing is done for CONFIG_SLUB_TINY. Sheaf preallocation still works by reusing the (ineffective) paths for requests exceeding the cache's sheaf_capacity. This is in line with the existing approach where debugging bypasses the fast paths and SLUB_TINY [prefers] memory savings over performance."”