Linux + Asus Laptop + Steam, a little Help please!

I've never used Linux, but, i'm pretty good at learning how to use software pretty fast. The reason why I made a separate thread for my question, was because I have a newly released laptop, and I didn't want to go on the Asus forums as i'm locked out or something.



Anyways. I have a G733ZX(Asus Strix Scar 2022), with a i9-12900h and 3080ti. The games I want to run are steam based and supported on Linux. I just want to know a couple of things:



1) I think ubuntu is the best linux distro simply because it's the most popular, therefore it'll have the biggest support out of all the distro's right?



2) I have Windows 11 installed on my laptop NVMe at the moment. It is backdoored and pretty much taken over by a rootkit. I want to install a linux distro, but I don't want any of the garbage from the windows installation to fuck with it. Obviously do a complete format right? But what is the best way to completely wipe everything off the SSD, and is there such a thing as a complete wipe? Or, should I just buy a new NVMe and replace?



3) What about the latest drivers for the hardware in my laptop, is there a centralized place I can find them?



4) Is there some type of third party applications that can control the Fan speed on my laptop in linux(I will never install official Asus(or other OEM) software ever again)?



5) Is multiple Displays and extended displays supported with Ubuntu?



6) Is there anything else I should know before diving into Linux(Ubuntu)? I mean, i'm ready to puke i'm exhausted from all the windows shit. I want to get into Linux ASAP and never look back.



Thanks for your time.