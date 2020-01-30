Linus Torvalds pulled WireGuard VPN into the 5.6 kernel source tree

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:12 AM.

  1. Jan 30, 2020 at 1:12 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,274
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    WireGuard could be a pretty interesting advancement in comparison to IPSec.

    "Poly1305 is used for WireGuard's own message authentication but can be used outside the project as well—for example, chacha20-poly1305 is one of the highest-performing SSH ciphers, particularly on CPUs without AES-NI hardware acceleration.

    Other interesting features new to the 5.6 kernel will include USB4 support, multipath TCP, AMD and Intel power management improvements, and more."

    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ireguard-vpn-into-the-5-6-kernel-source-tree/
     
    erek, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:12 AM
    erek, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:12 AM
    #1