I'd be glad if he stepped back entirely and let his employees do their jobs. Videos featuring him have been cringey and/or clickbait for years, any video that would have otherwise been interesting to watch with one of his employees presenting it gets ruined by him just for being present. He's always taking pot shots at his employees with the verbal abuse, behaves inappropriately and the thing he's best known for, breaking quite literally everything. A few examples are videos with Anthony trying to present interesting topics, which are ruined by Linus faffing about and numerous jump cuts for more childish Linus behavior.







Yes, he had the ambition to turn a tiny generic tech review channel into a conglomerate, but he's falling into the trap that many before him have where they never seem to understand where they should be in their organization. Linus wants to be "on the ground floor" with everyone else, which creates conflict of interest and compromises the integrity of the company. He needs to do more businessman and less idiotic interference in everything, it'd make him a lot less stressed and make a better quality viewer experience. And I'm not saying he needs to entirely disappear, but he really needs to stop micromanaging everything.

Click to expand...